Jade Cargill breaks silence after failing to qualify for women's Money in the Bank

Naomi outlasted and outsmarted Nia Jax and Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown to qualify for the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Cargill has broken her silence following her failure to make it to the MITB match, with her rival getting the win.

Friday's episode kicked off with Bianca Belair's return, addressing her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee. Naomi interrupted and made some nasty comments about her former friend. Cargill came to the rescue, but there was tension between her and Belair.

It prompted the start of the Triple Threat qualifying match, with Jax taking control. The match was a little slow at the beginning before picking up steam late. Jax hit the Annihilator on Cargill, but Naomi stole the win by putting The Irresistible Force in a Crucifix Pin.

In an Instagram post, Jade Cargill shared photos from the Triple Threat match, with a message saying she would get back up again.

"Sticking to it ⚡️ A little shaken, never shattered. Storms only sharpen the crown💪🏾," Cargill wrote.

Cargill doesn't have a match at the MITB Premium Live Event. But with all the things that have happened between her and Naomi over the past six months, it won't be surprising if she costs her rival the win at MITB.

Jade Cargill linked to big match at WWE Evolution next month

According to WrestleVotes on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Backstage Pass, there have been plans for a match between Jade Cargill and Charlotte Flair at WWE Evolution. It was already teased a few weeks ago when Cargill interrupted Flair's tantrums, leading to a tense staredown.

"Another little bit we’re having, we’re hearing for you guys is we are told by several in creative one of the top matches pitched for Evolution 2 is Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill. While seeds have been planted on TV over the past few weeks, sources indicate plans for Evolution should start to become clearer once Money in the Bank is complete," WrestleVotes said.

Evolution will be held in Atlanta, Georgia, at the State Farm Arena on 13 July. It will be the second all-women's Premium Live Event in WWE history.

