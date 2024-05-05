Jade Cargill breaks silence with a heartfelt message following her massive win at WWE Backlash

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill won her first title in the company at Backlash 2024 in Lyon, France. She has now reacted to her massive victory with a heartfelt message.

At the premium live event, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill challenged The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) for the Women's Tag Team Championship. While the two tandems seemed evenly matched, Cargill and Belair ultimately reigned supreme. The 31-year-old hit an impressive Jaded on Sane and The EST delivered a KOD to The Empress, securing the win.

On Twitter, Cargill thanked the people who had supported her throughout her pro wrestling journey. She further highlighted how the title win was a significant moment in her young career.

"[Emojis] I want to say this with my chest….and this is me being the most vulnerable…as a person who has a target on her back all the time. The ones who are happy for me. Thank you. This is such an amazing moment in my career…in three years. What I have accomplished. God is great," wrote Cargill.

Check out Jade Cargill's post below:

Dutch Mantell opens up about Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair's future

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair have formed a formidable tag team after coming face to face during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. The duo seems set to dominate the tag team division following their victory on May 4.

On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk before Backlash France, Mantell said Belair and Cargill winning the Women's Tag Team Title would be a great way to begin their storyline.

"Well, it would be a great way to start them out. You get them started there. The difference now between WWE and what it was before, they're telling stories earlier. So you can see where it's going."

The veteran further speculated that The EST might betray her partner and turn heel in the future.

"How impressive do they look! They are impressive young women. Start them on that long run like you said. And, you know, Bianca showing a little bit of heel tendencies. That's for later on." [From 6:53 onwards]

With Belair and Cargill winning championship gold, it would be interesting to see what's next for them on SmackDown.