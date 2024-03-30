Jade Cargill breaks silence with six-word message after WWE SmackDown

On this week's WWE SmackDown, Jade Cargill made a statement. Last week, the former AEW star signed with the blue brand and finally addressed the WWE Universe a week later.

Cargill signed with WWE in 2023. However, it wasn't until the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble that she made her in-ring debut for the Stamford-based promotion. During the Women's Royal Rumble Match, she eliminated Nia Jax before being dumped out of the ring by Liv Morgan.

Taking to Twitter/X, Cargill sent a six-word message after her first official SmackDown appearance. The former TBS Champion made an immediate impact on her first official appearance on the blue brand.

"The STORM has arrived to #SmackDown!" wrote Cargill.

On SmackDown, Cargill came to the aid of Naomi and Bianca Belair, confronting Damage CTRL ahead of WrestleMania 40. Earlier on the show, she addressed the WWE Universe.

The trio of Cargill, Naomi, and Belair will face Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match at The Showcase of the Immortals next week.

Dutch Mantell praised Jade Cargill and the WWE Women's Division after SmackDown

Jade Cargill's SmackDown appearance got the WWE Universe talking. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell was also impressed by the 31-year-old.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell praised the WWE women's division, including Dakota Kai for her main event match against Bianca Belair. He also stated that Cargill looked great on her debut.

"Well, Jade Cargill looked great; she looked good, and Dakota [Kai]. I hadn't paid a lot of attention to Dakota Kai. That girl is really good, really good. She can hold her own with all of them, and Jade Cargill looked great. There were parts of the show that just put me to sleep. That's what maintenance shows do. They just remind you, 'Hey, this is what we got coming up, but we can't give all of it away here on this TV show!' It was a good maintenance show, I guess, but I almost went to sleep in the middle of it," he said.

Cargill will compete in only her second-ever WWE match when she steps into the ring at WrestleMania 40.

