Jade Cargill confirms heat with fellow WWE Superstar, and it's not Naomi

Jade Cargill has been embroiled in a feud with Naomi over the past few months after it was confirmed that it was the former WWE Women's Champion who attacked her back in 2024.

Naomi and Cargill are set to collide at WrestleMania this weekend, but Bianca Belair appears to have removed herself from the situation and headed over to RAW to compete for the Women's World Championship.

There was a belief that Cargill and Belair were on the same page after she also turned her back on Naomi, but she recently confirmed that this is not the case. As part of a recent Blind Ranking video for Netflix, Cargill confirmed her issues with Belair, ranking her WrestleMania title win as last before confirming, "It is what it is."

Belair main-evented WrestleMania 37 alongside Sasha Banks to win the SmackDown Women's Championship, in what was a massive deal for the women at that time.

If Cargill was still supporting Belair, then she would likely have made her number one, since that spot was still open on her board, instead, she put her in fifth and even questioned if it was a "set up" from the camera crew.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair could revisit their rivalry after WrestleMania

Belair has moved to RAW after winning the Elimination Chamber match to challenge for the Women's World Championship. If she is unsuccessful in her quest to be champion, then it's likely she will move back over to SmackDown and can then be part of the feud between Jade Cargill and Naomi.

It's unclear who will come out on top between the two women at WrestleMania, but it will be interesting to see if Belair and Cargill are on the same page if she does return to SmackDown, since there has been speculation that The EST of WWE could be turning heel soon.

