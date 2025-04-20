Jade Cargill debuts blockbuster new look for history-making WrestleMania 41 match

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill debuted an incredible new look during her match against Naomi at WrestleMania 41. The Storm and The Glow have made history at this year's Show of Shows.
Jade Cargill and Naomi have been in a heated feud since Elimination Chamber 2025. At the show, The Storm revealed that her former friend was the actual culprit behind the attack on her in November last year. Since then, the arch rivals have been going after each other on weekly editions of SmackDown. Their match was finally set up for this year's 'Mania.
At The Grandest Stage of Them All, Jade Cargill debuted a blockbuster new look as she showed off her new haircut. The Storm has changed her hairstyle to a short bob cut.
Check out her new haircut in the post below:
Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE
Jade Cargill and Naomi have made history with their WWE WrestleMania 41 match as they have become the first women in history to go one-on-one in a non-title match without any stipulations.
The last time two women wrestled in a non-title match at The Show of Shows was at WrestleMania 22 in 2006, where Torrie Wilson faced Candice Michelle in a Playboy Pillow Fight match.