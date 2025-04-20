  • home icon
Jade Cargill debuts blockbuster new look for history-making WrestleMania 41 match

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Apr 20, 2025 01:23 GMT
Jade Cargill is a former Women
Jade Cargill is a former Women's Tag Team Champion [Image credits: star's Instagram and WWE's X/Twitter handle]

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill debuted an incredible new look during her match against Naomi at WrestleMania 41. The Storm and The Glow have made history at this year's Show of Shows.

Jade Cargill and Naomi have been in a heated feud since Elimination Chamber 2025. At the show, The Storm revealed that her former friend was the actual culprit behind the attack on her in November last year. Since then, the arch rivals have been going after each other on weekly editions of SmackDown. Their match was finally set up for this year's 'Mania.

At The Grandest Stage of Them All, Jade Cargill debuted a blockbuster new look as she showed off her new haircut. The Storm has changed her hairstyle to a short bob cut.

Check out her new haircut in the post below:

Jade Cargill and Naomi have made history with their WWE WrestleMania 41 match as they have become the first women in history to go one-on-one in a non-title match without any stipulations.

The last time two women wrestled in a non-title match at The Show of Shows was at WrestleMania 22 in 2006, where Torrie Wilson faced Candice Michelle in a Playboy Pillow Fight match.

By Aashrit Satija
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

