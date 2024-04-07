Jade Cargill debuts stunning new look at WrestleMania XL

Jade Cargill was part of her first WrestleMania match alongside Naomi and Bianca Belair on Saturday. As she made her way down the ramp, Cargill captured fans' attention with her new look.

Cargill has switched up her look several times since debuting in WWE at Royal Rumble 2024, but the former AEW star seemingly cut her hair short for her historic match at The Show of Shows.

It seemed like a good choice for Jade Cargill since it helped her pick up a huge win when she hit her Chickenwing Facebuster finisher on Dakota Kai and pinned the latter using a unique cover.

This was the former AEW star's first match since Royal Rumble and she made quite the statement in the WWE locker room with her performance. Damage CTRL was completely outshined by the squad Bianca Belair called the "ESTeam" before they made their entrance.

It's unclear if this is the babyface trio's official moniker, or if this has been coined by Bianca Belair since it uses her nickname.

