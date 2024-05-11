Jade Cargill defeats former champion on SmackDown; moves one step closer to becoming Queen of the Ring 

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Jade Cargill collided with Piper Niven in the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament. After winning, she is now one step closer to making it to the finals.

The two stars took turns during the match to see who could take down the other with a shoulder tackle. Cargill won that battle, taking down the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion after the latter came off the ropes. Jade rocked her opponent with a superkick and went for the Stinger Splash in the corner, but Piper caught her and slammed her on the mat.

She then hit a senton and got a two-count. Piper Niven slapped Jade, and her partner Chelsea Green, who was at ringside, did the same thing while the referee was distracted. Piper planted Jade Cargill with a bodyslam and hit her with two short-arm clotheslines.

Jade stunned the crowd when she planted Piper Niven with a side slam. Cargill went for one more Stinger Splash and knocked Green off the apron. Piper hit a cannonball in the corner and got a two-count. Jade Cargill got up and hit the pump kick, followed by her Jaded finisher to win the match.

Do you think Jade will be crowned the new queen?

