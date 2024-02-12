Jade Cargill deletes tweet aimed at 33-year-old WWE star; asks angry fans to 'relax'

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill made a request to her fans after deleting a tweet about a fellow wrestler.

Jade Cargill and Zelina Vega recently got into a Twitter exchange that led to many fans believing that the duo had real-life heat. It began when Vega commented on the latest Mountain Dew commercial featuring Cargill, joking that she looked like her. Cargill responded to Vega and told her that nobody thought it was her.

Expand Tweet

Cargill and Zelina Vega both ended up deleting their respective tweets. Cargill later shared a tweet requesting fans to relax and made it clear that it was a joke.

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill on AEW preparing her for WWE

Shortly after joining WWE, Cargill spoke with People and opened up about making her way to the global media giant. She heaped big praise on AEW and stated that Tony Khan's promotion prepared her for WWE.

“I feel like I'm walking into a new light. AEW prepared me. It prepared me to have thick and tough skin. If I would have been a part of such a machine like WWE at a younger age, I would have probably been in my head so much – so much – but because I've worn several hats in this life, and I've already been thrown in the fire, so it's just prepared me for these moments. I have a mission,” Cargill said. “I want our little girl to say her dad does this, but I want her to say ‘yeah, but my mom does this.’ Her mom is a pro wrestler.” [H/T People]

Jade has yet to step foot in a WWE ring for singles competition. She made her WWE in-ring debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event and appeared in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Share your thoughts on Cargill's now-deleted tweet in the comment section below!

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE