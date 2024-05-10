Jade Cargill details her first interaction with current champion

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair won the Women's Tag Team Champions at WWE Backlash France. In a recent interview, the 31-year-old shed light on her first interaction with The EST.

Big Jade joined forces with Bianca Belair and Naomi ahead of WrestleMania XL to take down Damage CTRL. The trio defeated Dakota Kai and Kabuki Warriors on Night One of The Show of Shows. Cargill and Belair carried the momentum forward as the duo dethroned Asuka and Kairi Sane at WWE Backlash France.

During a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Jade Cargill opened up about winning the title alongside Bianca Belair. She showered praise on The EST, reflecting on the similarities she shares with the latter. The former AEW TBS Women's Champion further recalled her first interaction with Belair:

"We're two strong females. We go out there with both a hybrid. She can do all the athletic things, and I can do all those athletic things. She's strong, and she's the EST. I'm just as strong or stronger. We're out here just, I don't know, like we just mesh. The first moment we met each other was like, ‘Hey friend, how you doing? Hey, friend, how you doing?’ It was just the easiest like we had just known each other for so long. And you know, a lot of our goals are similar to what we want for this industry, and elevating the division," she said.

Jade Cargill praised the entire division before claiming that she and Belair, as a team, would elevate it further and tear through the entire locker room:

"The entire locker room is phenomenal. They're all talented women, and the fact that they put two powerhouses together, and I don't know about the other women what they're gonna do, but we're definitely gonna elevate this boat and tear through the locker room." [H/T: Wrestling News.Co]

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair to participate in the Queen of The Ring Tournament

WWE's next premium live event, King and Queen of the Ring, is scheduled for May. The Saudi Arabia event will feature the finals of the King of the Ring tournament and the Queen of the Ring tournament.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are also part of the prestigious tournament. Jade Cargill will face Piper Niven tonight on WWE SmackDown in the first round, whereas Bianca Belair will lock horns with Candice LeRae.

With both Cargill and Belair participating in the tournament, there is a possibility of the two facing each other in the later stages despite being the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

