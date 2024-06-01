Jade Cargill to face 27-year-old WWE star for the first time next week on SmackDown

It was announced on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown that Jade Cargill will compete in a singles match next week. She will go one-on-one with Indi Hartwell for the first time.

At the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia, The Storm and her partner Bianca Belair defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Hartwell and Candice LeRae on the kick-off show. They won the bout and retained the titles.

On SmackDown this week, Indi Hartwell confronted Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair backstage. She called them out for injuring The Poison Pixie. She stated that Candice was stuck at home thanks to The EST of WWE's "heinous attack on her knee." Belair argued that LeRae came after her knee first, and she finished what the latter started.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill then told Indi Hartwell that she would gladly put her on the shelf next to Candice LeRae since she kept complaining. Indi said she did not mean that and bailed. It was later announced during the show that next week on SmackDown, it'll be Jade vs. Indi Hartwell.

Cargill's last singles match on SmackDown was against Nia Jax. She lost the bout via DQ after hitting The Irresistible Force with a chair.

Do you think Indi can beat Jade? Sound off in the comments!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback