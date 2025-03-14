  • home icon
  Jade Cargill to face 30-year-old Champion in her first match in 130 days on SmackDown next week

Jade Cargill to face 30-year-old Champion in her first match in 130 days on SmackDown next week

By Rohit Nath
Modified Mar 14, 2025 20:02 GMT
A verbal altercation occured (Picture Courtesy: SonyLiv Streaming)
A verbal altercation occured (Picture Courtesy: SonyLiv Streaming)

Jade Cargill had a sit-down interview with Cathy Kelley ahead of the latest episode of SmackDown in an empty arena, where she opened up about her absence in the last few months. It came to an abrupt end as Cargill got into a verbal altercation with a current champion, setting up a match for next week.

When Jade Cargill gets in the ring on March 21, it will mark her first match in 130 days. Her last match was on RAW against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, both of whom are now the Women's Tag Team Champions. Morgan and Rodriguez crossed paths with Cargill and hijacked the interview, with Morgan telling Cargill off after she was accused of being her attacker.

A furious Jade Cargill went on to challenge Liv Morgan, 30, in a match on SmackDown next week. It will be her first bout since November 11, 2024.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

It's going to be interesting to see where the story with Cargill leads. Liv Morgan has been on a hot streak for nearly a year now, and she's going to be a huge opponent for Cargaill for an in-ring return.

As for Naomi, Cargill revealed that she recalled seeing her run away before things went black. Last week, she gave Naomi another big beatdown. It remains to be seen how things pan out between the two stars.

Edited by Debottam Saha
