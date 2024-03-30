Jade Cargill finally gets involved on SmackDown; single-handedly solves major problem

Former AEW star Jade Cargill finally got involved on SmackDown in impressive fashion by single-handedly taking care of a major nuisance in the women's division.

Last year, Jade Cargill sent shockwaves through the industry when she signed with WWE. However, since then she has only competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Tonight on SmackDown, Cargill finally signed her SmackDown contract and cut a promo to massive cheers. Later on in the night, Dakota Kai was set to take on Bianca Belair in the main event. Both women put on a vicious fight. Belair's strength was evident in that she just threw Kai across the ring multiple times and manhandled her. In the end, Belair hit the KOD on Kai to pick up the win.

After the match, Damage CTRL came out and ambushed Belair. Naomi came to her rescue but the numbers game proved too much for both women. As Damage CTRL continued to assault Belair and Naomi, Cargill's music played and she came out to the ring. In impressive fashion, Cargill single-handedly took out all three members of Damage CTRL and stood tall with Belair and Naomi.

It looks like Jade Cargill has just inserted herself into this feud with Damage CTRL, who have been wreaking havoc in the women's division over the last few months. It will be interesting to see if this leads to a match at WrestleMania 40.

