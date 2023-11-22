WWE Superstar Jade Cargill recently took to social media to send a message of love to her real-life husband, Brandon Philips.

Since her signing, Cargill has made some appearances on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown, leaving fans confused over which brand she will join. Jade has had a great run in AEW as the longest reign of 508 days of the TBS Championship.

Cargill recently took to Instagram to share her heartfelt congratulations to her husband, Brandon Philips. She appreciated her better half as he was on the ballot for the 2024 election into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

"Proud of you love (emojis) @datdudebp," she wrote.

Check out the screengrab of Jade Cargill's Instagram story below:

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H shared his thoughts on the debut of Jade Cargill in WWE

During the press conference following Fastlane, The Game asserted that there is still a call to be taken for Jade's debut.

He revealed that the people in the company want Cargill to be part of their brand, and she will become a massive persona in the arena of WWE Universe.

"So when is that [Jade's debut]? Not sure. Where she's gonna go? Not sure. I can tell you this, there are a lot of people internally here that are in charge of each brand, everyone wants her, everyone is chomping at the bit to work with her and I think that is going to create some incredible programming, but I think when she's ready, she's gonna be huge," Triple H said.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has charted out for Jade Cargill in the near future.

