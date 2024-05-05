Jade Cargill gets emotional about 7-year-old daughter moments after winning WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at Backlash 2024

Jade Cargill was a little emotional after winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Bianca Belair at Backlash: France. Cargill explained that she wants to set an example for her seven-year-old daughter.

Belair and Cargill challenged Asuka and Kairi Sane, of Damage CTRL, for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on Saturday night in Lyon. After a back-and-forth match, the recently formed tag team defeated The Kabuki Warriors to win their first WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

In a post-Backlash press conference, the newly crowned champs were asked about being role models for young women and young women of color. Cargill stated she wanted to be an inspiration to little kids around the world, especially to her seven-year-old daughter, Bailey Quinn.

"It means everything. I have a seven-year-old at home, and I want her to know she can do any and everything regardless of the obstacles ahead of her. We are out here taking things down every day and making historical moments like we are doing now. In the French culture, we are here to show and represent that regardless of the skin tone, regardless of how you look, regardless of where you come from, you can do anything and everything, you just put your mind to it," Cargill said. [7:35 - 8:03]

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair want WWE to return to France

The Lyon crowd was loud all night long and some fans are even calling it one of the best crowds in WWE history. The night was amazing for several superstars, including Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair, who called on WWE to have another event in France in the future.

"Hopefully, we can do more shows here because the crowd is amazing," Belair said. [9:31 - 9:36]

Cargill added:

"1 of 1, guys. The crowd is hot. To go out there and just take over, it's crazy." [9:36 - 9:41]

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are open to new challengers such as Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, and Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler. They also commented that have no problem defending their tag team titles against The Kabuki Warriors in a rematch or even going to WWE NXT and defending them there.