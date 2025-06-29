Jade Cargill gets new name ahead of WWE RAW

Jade Cargill is the 2025 Queen of the Ring, despite the ending of the match with Asuka at Night of Champions causing some controversy.

Cargill slipped as she covered Asuka for the pin and inadvertently brought The Empress of Tomorrow's shoulders up, which meant that it wasn't a legal pinfall. That being said, WWE has already changed her name, and she is now being referred to as Queen Cargill.

There was a question of whether she would become Queen Jade, but it seems that the choice has been made to use her last name instead.

Jade Cargill is now expected to take on Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam if the latter remains champion after Evolution. That being said, Naomi is also expected to be a huge factor in this, given her history with Jade and the fact that she holds the Women's Money in the Bank contract.

Jade Cargill surprisingly defeated Asuka to become WWE Queen of the Ring

Jade Cargill was the shocking victor at Night of Champions, since many believed that Asuka would be victorious. The Empress of Tomorrow and IYO SKY were expected to collide at SummerSlam over the Women's World Championship after their recent teases, given the fact that the duo were once close friends in Damage CTRL.

However, Jade Cargill's win may not prevent the match from happening since Asuka and IYO could still have a SummerSlam or even an Evolution match for the championship instead, based on their recent backstage interaction.

It will be interesting to see what the plans are for Asuka coming out of Night of Champions, given the fact that she has been on quite a roll since she returned from her year-long absence.

Damage CTRL is definitely over now with the release of Dakota Kai and the fact that Kairi Sane hasn't had any interactions with Asuka, but it could be time for The Empress to make some new friends instead.

