Jade Cargill getting frustrated over her direction on SmackDown should've happened, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Jade Cargill is set to compete in the biggest match of her career at WWE WrestleMania 41, where she will face Naomi in a singles match. The build-up for the same continued on SmackDown, where both women delivered messages through video packages. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo was not impressed with a line said by Cargill.

Jade Cargill and Naomi have been embroiled in a feud for months, as the latter took out the former AEW star and put her on the shelf for months. The duo will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle as they will clash in a singles match. With a little over a week remaining for their showdown, the duo had a few words for each other on SmackDown.

Speaking about the segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo pointed out a line from Cargill's promo, which he felt was subpar. The former WWE writer added that Jade should've expressed her discontent with the direction.

"I’m watching the Naomi-Jade Cargill package. And this is Jade Cargill’s line, and this was written word for word. I wouldn’t doubt if it wasn’t on a teleprompter. You ready for this brilliant writing? She says, ‘I am not angry, I am pis*ed.’ Like seriously? Like, that’s what we got? If a writer gives you sh*t, you gotta say it’s sh*t because if you think it’s sh*t, you’re gonna say it like sh*t and guess what? It’s going to be sh*t! When somebody is giving you something like that to say, you got to say, ‘Really?’" [From 39:50 onwards]

Jade and Naomi started as friends in WWE. However, The Glow took out the former AEW TBS Champion in a backstage attack to mark the start of their feud.

