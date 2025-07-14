Jade Cargill ignores Bianca Belair after defeating Naomi in a brutal No Holds Barred Match at WWE Evolution 2025

Jade Cargill ignored Bianca Belair after defeating Naomi at the WWE Evolution Premium Live Event. Cargill emerged victorious in a brutal No Holds Barred Match.

Cargill and Naomi had been feuding for months. Their issues began after The Storm was shoved onto the hood of a car by a mystery attacker. The attack forced her out of action for several months, allowing Naomi to replace her as Belair's new tag team partner. At the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event, the returning Cargill took out Naomi while The EST watched from her pod.

The night before Evolution 2025, at Saturday Night's Main Event XL, Nick Aldis announced that Belair would serve as the special guest referee for the Cargill-Naomi match at Evolution. While things went quite smoothly for ref Belair, she was ignored by Cargill after the match, as she walked away from her former tag team partner, who tried raising The Storm's hand.

Jade Cargill eventually agreed to get her hand raised by Belair, but gave her a cryptic look. The two superstars haven't exactly been the best of friends since Cargill returned to action.

The former AEW TBS Champion now has the opportunity to win her first singles gold in WWE by defeating Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam 2025.

