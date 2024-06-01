Jade Cargill has an interesting reaction to female WWE Superstar's photo

Jade Cargill has reacted to WWE Superstar Karmen Petrovic's photo. The latter has been appearing on the NXT brand since November 2022.

In 2023, Petrovic had her debut match on the July 28 edition of NXT Level Up. She lost to current main roster superstar Ivy Nile in her first bout. Later the same year, she competed in the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament.

On Instagram, Petrovic posted a selfie that caught Cargill's attention. The one-half of the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions reacted with the fire emoji.

Jade Cargill opened up about winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

At Backlash France, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair captured the Women's Tag Team Championship from The Kabuki Warriors.

Speaking on Title Sports Network, Cargill claimed she had no plans on winning the Women's Tag Team Championship until the opportunity presented itself.

"Amazing. It wasn't something that was in my cards or my deck. Came out the blue. But teaming with the EST, we're unstoppable. Who's going to beat us? Like, let's really think about that right now. No one. So we knew it was coming. We knew that, you know, we had phenomenal. The Kabuki Warriors are great. You know, they held the belts down, but it's our time," Cargill said.

At King and Queen of the Ring, Cargill and Belair successfully defended their titles against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae. Before the Premium Live Event, Cargill suffered her first loss in WWE, as Nia Jax defeated her in the Queen of the Ring tournament.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will defend their tag team championship against the team of Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler, who became the #1 contenders a few weeks ago.

