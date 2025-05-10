Jade Cargill kisses MLB Legend on WWE SmackDown [WATCH]

Jade Cargill has been trying to make a name for herself on WWE SmackDown after her win over Naomi at WrestleMania 41. Today, The Storm broke character mid-match and kissed Brandon Phillips, her real-life husband, on the blue brand.

Ad

Brandon Phillips dedicated his life to Major League Baseball and gave over a decade to the industry. Phillips also spent over a decade with the Cincinnati Reds. After giving over 15 years to the sport, Phillips left MLB after his run with the Boston Red Sox.

While the legend has worked for independent associations, he has always supported his wife, Jade Cargill, in following her wrestling aspirations, whether it was in AEW or currently in WWE. On the recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Jade Cargill faced Nia Jax in a number one contender's match.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

During the match, Cargill was thrown out of the ring, and she took a moment to embrace her husband on live television when she kissed the former MLB star. The moment wasn't scripted, but it wasn't enough for The Storm to win, as she lost the match to The Irresistible Force.

How did Jade Cargill lose to Nia Jax on WWE SmackDown?

Last year, Jade Cargill was mysteriously attacked on Friday Night SmackDown and spent months away from the weekly product. Upon recovering from the said attack, she revealed Naomi was the attacker, and the two feuded leading up to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Ad

After getting a win over The Glow in Las Vegas, Cargill decided to focus on the women's division and went after Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship. Later, Nick Aldis booked a one-on-one bout between Jade Cargill and Nia Jax to determine a new number one contender for Tiffy Time's championship.

On the recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Jax and Cargill had a stellar back-and-forth bout for the opportunity to face Tiffany Stratton. However, Naomi appeared ringside and attacked the champion. This caused a distraction, and Nia Jax took advantage of it.

Ad

Unfortunately, Jade Cargill suffered another loss on the blue brand. Her last singles loss was against Liv Morgan. It'll be interesting to see how The Storm bounces back and enters the title picture in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More