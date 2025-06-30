Jade Cargill labelled "green" following Night of Champions; Veteran believes Asuka match felt "rushed"

A wrestling veteran called Jade Cargill green after WWE Night of Champions last Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Cargill defeated Asuka to become the 2025 Queen of the Ring, earning a title shot at SummerSlam.

After going through the first round and the semifinal, Cargill faced off against The Empress of Tomorrow in the QOTR final. The Storm took Asuka's powerful strikes and countered the Empress Impact to hit Jaded for the pinfall victory.

However, former WWE Superstar Shelly Martinez, famously known as Ariel on WWE's version of ECW, was critical of the match. Speaking on Ring The Belle, she expressed that she thought that it was rushed and didn't realize Jade Cargill was green. She explained that the newly crowned Queen of the Ring was rushing things, probably because she was thinking of the next spot.

"I felt like some of the spots could have been executed a little bit better, and it would have made it more impactful. It would have put over both of them, and in my head, I was like, 'Are they being rushed right now?' I didn't realize that the Jade girl was green. Maybe it was just her thinking of the next spot cause she's nervous and doesn't want to mess up. I get that, and the executions with that finish, it just would have been, so even the that hook on the leg, I'm like, 'Come on!'" Martinez said. [From 14:42 - 15:13]

Shelly Martinez added that she's in no position to be very critical of Jade Cargill because she was in her position almost two decades ago. Martinez advised Cargill to remain motivated and prove her doubters wrong.

Jade Cargill comments on dream match with Asuka

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Jade Cargill shared a simple message to Asuka for fulfilling one of her dream matches. She thanked The Empress of Tomorrow for their match while also teasing something big for the 2025 Queen of the Ring.

"Thank you to @WWEAsuka for one of my dream matches. I'm so thankful to have had a match with you. It meant more than anyone would know. more to come," Cargill tweeted.

Cargill is set to get a shot at the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam, though it remains uncertain if Tiffany Stratton will still be the champion by that time. Meanwhile, Evolution 2 is set to take place in two weeks, and Stratton could defend her title there. Additionally, Naomi has been lurking with her Money in the Bank contract.

