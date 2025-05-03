Jade Cargill licks opponent on WWE SmackDown

Jade Cargill did what no one expected tonight on WWE SmackDown. The star was in a match and decided to lick her opponent.

Ad

Jade Cargill and Naomi have been going at it on SmackDown ever since Cargill returned to the company. The star was injured after Naomi's attack on her last year and returned at Elimination Chamber to establish dominance once again. Since then, the feud between the two stars has not died down, with them battling at WrestleMania 41 as well, where Cargill won. Now, they battled each other again tonight, as Jade Cargill teamed with Tiffany Stratton to face Nia Jax and Naomi.

Ad

Trending

During the match, there was a moment where Cargill was dominating and had Naomi in a chokehold. She was about to deliver the chokeslam, but then stopped for a second and licked her instead. It was an unexpected moment that no one was ready for.

WWE posted the moment as well, saying that she got her "lick" back.

".@Jade_Cargill literally got her lick back! 😂"

Expand Tweet

Naomi is yet to respond after this. The match was won by Tiffany Stratton and Cargill, although there was tension between the two as it appears that Cargill has her eyes on the WWE Women's Title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More