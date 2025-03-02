Jade Cargill makes blockbuster return at WWE Elimination Chamber

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Mar 02, 2025 00:51 GMT
Jade Cargill made her return at Elimination Chamber [Image Credits: WWE
Jade Cargill made a shock return at Elimination Chamber [Image Credits: WWE's Instagram account]

WWE Elimination Chamber kicked off with the Women's Elimination Chamber Match with Liv Morgan and Naomi set to kick off the action in Toronto. While the match was set to have major implications for WrestleMania 41, things took an unexpected turn right away.

Just as the bell rang, Jade Cargill made her blockbuster return, taking the internet by storm. The former AEW star had been out of action for the past few months, after a mystery assailant had unleashed a brutal assault on her in the parking lot on SmackDown back in November, 2024.

In her absence, Naomi took her place as one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Bianca Belair, and the duo took the entire women's division by storm. Fans had been waiting for The Storm to return to reveal her attacker, and Jade Cargill made a grand comeback to kick off the premium live event in the best way possible.

also-read-trending Trending
With WrestleMania 41 right around the corner, Cargill's return will open the doors for some massive opportunities and matches. It is unknown if The Storm will go solo following her return or continue her tag team chemistry with the EST of WWE.

The WWE Universe has filled social media with a plethora of questions following Cargill's return. Fans will have to wait until her next appearance for answers to a lot of questions on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
