Jade Cargill makes major revelation on WWE SmackDown; is called out by Liv Morgan

Jade Cargill opened up about being attacked by Naomi last year during this week's edition of WWE SmackDown. Tonight's episode of the blue brand aired live from Olimpic Arena in Barcelona, Spain.

Cargill was brutally attacked on the November 22, 2024, episode of SmackDown and was slammed on top of a car in the parking lot. The former AEW star was absent for a few months before making her return at Elimination Chamber 2025. She attacked Naomi at the beginning of the Women's Chamber match, and the former SmackDown Women's Champion admitted that she was responsible for the attack on Big Jade last Friday night.

In an interview with Cathy Kelley tonight on WWE SmackDown, Jade revealed that after she was slammed on top of the car, she saw Naomi running away before losing consciousness. Cargill added that the veteran didn't just attack her physically, she attacked her heart.

Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez interrupted the interview and confronted Jade Cargill. Morgan called out Cargill for being wrongfully blamed for the attack for weeks. The former TBS Champion then challenged Liv to match for next week on SmackDown.

Naomi replaced Jade Cargill in the tag team with Bianca Belair following the attack last year, and the duo had an impressive reign as Women's Tag Team Champions. However, The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez captured the title last month on WWE RAW.

