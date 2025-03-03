Jade Cargill nearly broke down in tears following Elimination Chamber assault of Naomi; footage of her exit emerges online

A new fan footage has revealed how emotional Jade Cargill was following her return at Elimination Chamber: Toronto last Saturday. Cargill made her shocking appearance before the start of the Women's Chamber match and brutally attacked Naomi.

The Glow and Liv Morgan were set to start the match, but Cargill's music hit, and she quickly walked to the ring. After teasing going after Morgan, Big Jade targeted Naomi, who couldn't participate in the contest following the horrible assault.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, a fan shared the ringside footage from Brock Lesnar Guy's Instagram account. It featured Jade Cargill almost breaking down in tears after attacking Naomi. Cargill was holding back tears as she exited the Chamber and walked to the back.

The entire segment was well executed, especially the emotions of all those involved. Jade Cargill was intense during the beatdown, as she even used the Elimination Chamber door to take out Naomi.

Liv Morgan went from scared to shocked to happy in a matter of minutes, while Bianca Belair couldn't believe what had happened. Belair was almost hysterical but had the composure to get back to business and win the match.

Bayley, Roxanne Perez, and Alexa Bliss also showed concern about the assault on Naomi. It will be interesting to see the fallout from Elimination Chamber.

Bianca Belair addresses Jade Cargill's return and attack on Naomi

On Elimination Chamber: Toronto Post-Show, Bianca Belair was asked about Jade Cargill returning and attacking Naomi. The EST of WWE was confused by what had happened, but she was planning to talk to both women and get to the bottom of it all.

"I was very confused. I feel like I still need answers for that. I didn’t understand what was happening. Naomi and I, we were very sure that Liv did that. Naomi pushed to me that Liv and Raquel [attacked Jade]. When I got back from my match, Naomi wasn’t there because she was stretchered out, and Jade wasn’t there. I feel like I need to talk to both of them before I jump to conclusions," Belair said. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

It will be interesting to see how the situation will affect Belair's Road to WrestleMania 41. She's set to face the winner of the Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY match for the Women's World Championship.

