Jade Cargill needs a "bit of development" before WWE run, according to wrestling legend

Former WWE star and wrestling legend Bully Ray feels Jade Cargill needs some work before starting her journey on the main roster.

This week, ESPN announced that the former AEW star had signed a multi-year deal with WWE. This news came after weeks of speculation on whether the 31-year-old star would re-sign with the Tony Khan-led promotion or jump ship to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray mentioned that Cargill had the potential to become a megastar for WWE. He added that the former TBS Champion needed some development and hoped the creative team would let her keep her name.

"Huge. Jade Cargill has the it factor. She's got the look, she's got the athletic ability. She has it all. They are going to turn her into a megastar. She needs to be worked on for a couple of months, maybe a bit of development. I don't know if it's in NXT or just spending some time at the Performance Center. I hope she's allowed to keep her name, Jade Cargill, because she does have a name right now, it remains to be seen." [1:06 - 1:44]

Jade Cargill was spotted at the WWE Performance Center

WWE's newest recruit, Jade Cargill, was seen entering the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, this week.

WWE posted a video on its social media handles showing Cargill entering the facility for the first time. The former AEW star trained at the Performance Center, and later, WWE shared pictures of her in the ring, seemingly getting ready for her big debut.

At this point, it is still unclear if Cargill will start on the main roster or go through a developmental stint in NXT. Nevertheless, the WWE Universe is eagerly anticipating her in-ring debut.

