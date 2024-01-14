Jade Cargill, Nia Jax and more react to Maxxine Dupri's stunning update ahead of WWE RAW

Several superstars, such as Jade Cargill and Nia Jax, reacted to Maxxine Dupri's recent post on Instagram ahead of WWE RAW.

The Alpha Queen has been one of the most popular superstars on the red brand despite not having a lot of experience in the ring. She has shown tremendous potential and charisma that could help her become a champion in the future.

In a recent post on Instagram, Dupri posted a few images of herself wearing dark sunglasses and a black leather coat inside what appears to be a comfort room. She captioned the post:

"Oh, hey there!"

A bunch of superstars reacted and commented on Maxxine Dupri's post. Nia Jax and Jackie Redmond called Dupri a "mob wife," while Megan Morant described her as "The IT girl."

More WWE stars like Jade Cargill, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Samantha Irvin, and Cathy Kelley liked the Instagram post.

For those wondering what "mob wife" means, it's an aesthetic movement popularized by singer Dua Lipa in November 2023. TikTok user Mikayla Toninato further explained the meaning to Joely Chilcott of Pop Sugar:

"We all want to be the mob boss's wife because she is a boss in and of herself," Toninato said. "A mob wife is unbothered, she has places to be, people to see, she does not deal with your bullsh*t, she does not take anything from anyone."

Maxxine Dupri was obsessed with WWE show back in high school

Before she became a WWE Superstar, Maxxine Dupri was obsessed with Total Divas. It inspired her to apply for a tryout, and she was signed to a contract in August 2021.

"[They] used to have a show called Total Divas' that played on E!, and I was obsessed with that show in high school," Dupri said on the 'Lightweights Podcast.' "I was like, 'These girls are so cool, they're so athletic, they have the coolest style.' I just thought it was so, so interesting." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Some of Dupri's fellow signings from her tryout include Edris Enofe, Jakara Jackson, Nikita Lyons, and Tatum Paxley.

Do you think Maxxine Dupri has the potential to become a future WWE Women's or Women's World Champion? Share your answers in the comments section below.

