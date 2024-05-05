Jade Cargill opens up on differences between WWE & AEW after winning her first championship at Backlash 2024

Jade Cargill recently opened up about the difference between her presentation in WWE and AEW. Cargill won her first title in WWE at Backlash France, taking home the Women's Tag Team Championship with Bianca Belair.

Cargill and Belair defeated Damage CTRL's Asuka and Kairi Sane in a hard-hitting match. It was Belair's first time winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, while it was Cargill's first title win in the Stamford-based company. It was also Jade's first title win since dropping the TBS Championship at the AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Pay-Per-View.

During the Backlash France Post-Show Press Conference, a reporter asked Cargill about the differences in her presentation in WWE and AEW. She did not go into a lot of details but explained that the Stamford-based promotion wanted her to excel and everyone was supportive backstage.

"Everybody backstage is so supportive. They want me to go out here. They want me to excel. They want me to have the exclamation mark after every match. Working with Bianca, she will do nothing but excel. I have to excel. I have to go out there and I have to deliver. That is the standard here. You cannot go out there and just half it," Jade Cargill said. [13:47 - 14:10]

You can watch the Post-Show Press Conference below:

Jade Cargill had a monumental run as the TBS Champion in AEW. Cargill held the championship for 508 days. She also had a streak of 60 unbeaten matches before losing her title to Kris Statlander at the AEW Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View last year.

Jade Cargill on what it meant to be a champion in WWE

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair serve as role models for young women, especially young women of color, as WWE Superstars. Cargill was very proud of her Women's Tag Team Championship victory at Backlash France and told reporters at the Post-Show Press Conference what it meant to be a title holder in the Stamford-based company.

"It means everything. I have a seven-year-old at home. I want to know she can do anything regardless of the obstacles ahead of her. We are out here taking things down every day and making historical moments like we are doing now. In the French culture, we are here to show and represent regardless of the skin tone, regardless of how you look, regardless of where you come from, you can do anything and everything you put your mind to," Jade Cargill said.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair have plenty of challengers waiting for them on both RAW and SmackDown. Even The Kabuki Warriors would likely want a rematch, while they are also open to going to NXT and defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.