Jade Cargill opens up about recent fan interaction in Paris

The last few weeks have been interesting for Jade Cargill. Not only did she make her emphatic return at Elimination Chamber, but she also exposed her attacker, Naomi. She has a lot to talk about when it comes to WWE, but recently she opened up about something that happened outside the squared circle.

Ad

With WWE in the middle of its European tour, a number of superstars have made the trip overseas, Jade Cargill included. The Storm is currently signed to the SmackDown brand, but recently she was spotted in Paris, which is not on the schedule for the tour.

Of course, there is a lot of free time between shows, so it isn't all that surprising to see Cargill in Paris. However, it is here that she had a very wholesome interaction with a fan. While walking the streets of the French capital, the former Women's Tag Team Champion met a fan wearing her t-shirt.

Ad

Trending

The fan took a picture with Jade Cargill and later tweeted about it, ecstatic over meeting one of his favorite WWE Superstars. Cargill responded to the tweet, commenting that the interaction made her entire day.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

"Made my entire day," tweeted Cargill.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Such interactions are what makes the WWE so amazing. One can never tell when they will run into a superstar and the impact it can have.

Jade Cargill set to take on Liv Morgan this week on SmackDown

Jade Cargill finds herself surrounded by drama in WWE. The issues with Naomi and Bianca Belair aside, she also has problems with Liv Morgan of The Judgment Day.

Ad

Before Naomi was exposed, both Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were suspected to have attacked her. While that appeared not to be the case, it didn't stop the former Women's World Champion from mocking Cargill on last week's episode of SmackDown.

This did not sit well with the 32-year-old who quickly challenged the former Women's World Champion to a match.

Expand Tweet

The two will now go head-to-head this Friday, as SmackDown heads to Bologna, Italy, in what will be Cargill's in-ring return since her hiatus. Hopefully, she isn't suffering from any ring rust, because Liv Morgan will look to take any advantage she can get.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback