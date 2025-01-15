Jade Cargill pens a heartfelt note amid WWE hiatus

Jade Cargill has generated significant buzz regarding her "mystery attacker" angle on WWE SmackDown. She has been off television since November 2024.

There have been several conflicting reports about her health. Many believe the company's decision to remove her from a prominent match like the Women's WarGames Match at Survivor Series was only to register the significance of her upcoming storyline. This means her injury could be a kayfabe. Needless to say, it is only a matter of time before The Storm resurfaces on the blue brand to set things straight.

Taking to Instagram, Jade Cargill penned a heartfelt note to the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. The African American sorority was founded on January 15, 1908, by a group of sixteen students led by Ethel Hedgemon Lyle. On their 117th Founders' Day, the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion had something to say:

Trending

"Skeeee-wee to my fellow pretty women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated ✨💕💚 As we celebrate our 117th Founders’ Day and the 20 pearls that represent the 20 ladies who paved the way for us, lemme reflect on how our sisterhood has helped me my identity and strength, especially as a reigning female athlete," Jade wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, a new report has revealed that WWE hopes to book Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill in a singles program soon. Could WrestleMania 41 be the destination?

Konnan believes WWE's Jade Cargill has improved as an in-ring performer

Speaking on the K100 podcast, Konnan responded to a controversial question from a fan: is Jade Cargill's career following a similar path to the late Bray Wyatt owing to their lack of remarkable in-ring contests?

The 61-year-old veteran noted that The Storm has improved in the ring, but Wyatt is the better performer overall. She has only completed her rookie year in WWE thus far, though, with some previous experience in AEW. Disco Inferno agreed with Konnan's assessment, calling both of them "serviceable professional wrestlers":

"They're serviceable professional wrestlers," Disco Inferno said, refusing to answer the loaded question. Konnan added, "Well, if I had to answer the question, Jade has improved, but I still think Bray Wyatt is the better performer."

How WWE books the return of Cargill and the rumored program with her tag team partner, The EST bears watching.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback