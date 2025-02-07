Jade Cargill reacts after WWE legend announces massive appearance

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill recently took to social media to react to a legendary former champion's announcement of a massive appearance outside the world of professional wrestling. The legend being referred to is none other than The Big Show.

The Big Show (AKA Paul Wight) is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The legend joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 1999. He made a huge name by winning several titles, including the United States Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, the Hardcore Championship, and the World Heavyweight Championship. However, the 52-year-old left the Stamford-based promotion in January 2021 and signed with All Elite Wrestling in February of the same year.

Trending

The former WWE Champion recently took to Instagram to announce his massive appearance in the latest episode of the TV series Ghosts. In his post's caption, Paul Wight hyped up his appearance and wrote that he had a wonderful time shooting with the crew.

"@cbstv @cbsghosts 830/730 central. Tonight. Also streaming on all paramount platforms. I actually look like a Viking! Thank you to everyone @cbsghosts for a great time. Wonderful people all the way around. #fun#comedy," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

This post caught Jade Cargill's attention, and she left a comment about it. Although Cargill did not write anything, she reacted with several clapping hands emojis.

Check out a screenshot of her comment below:

Screenshot of Jade Cargill's comment [Image credits: The Big Show's Instagram handle]

WWE star Jade Cargill is currently out of in-ring action

In November last year, Bianca Belair locked horns with Chelsea Green and Blair Davenport in the WWE Women's United States Championship Tournament. However, during the match, Jade Cargill was shown on the Titantron, lying unconscious on a car's windshield. Following this, Belair immediately rushed backstage to check on her tag team partner.

It was later revealed that Cargill had suffered multiple injuries and would be out of in-ring action indefinitely. Rumors of the former TBS Champion's return were at an all-time high ahead of the Women's Royal Rumble. However, that did not happen, but fans still expect to see Jade back before WrestleMania 41.

Although social media has generated many theories about Jade Cargill's mystery attacker, the identity of the person is still unknown. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Cargill's return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback