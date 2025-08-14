Jade Cargill reveals backstage concerns in WWE

Jade Cargill has revealed that there were backstage concerns in WWE ahead of a major premium live event. Cargill won the 2025 Queen of the Ring Tournament and competed in the WWE Women's Championship match at SummerSlam.

But before her title match at The Biggest Party of the Summer, Cargill took on Naomi at the all-women's Evolution Premium Live Event. This was only the second iteration of the PLE after the inaugural edition in 2018. Hence, there were concerns about whether the show would be a success this time around.

Cargill has now opened up on the feeling backstage in WWE ahead of the PLE during an appearance on The Babyfaces Podcast. She revealed that she had fun at the event and was excited to see the crowd turn up in big numbers, allaying fears of WWE management.

“I had a great time (at WWE Evolution). The crowd was electric. I think we didn’t even think that many people were gonna come out for that show because… the storylines weren’t really there, but, the fact that the crowd showed up for us was amazing and the fact that we were able to deliver and people want more, I know it’s something that’s gonna happen and be a yearly PLE,” she said. [From 12:20-12:44]

8,300 fans attended the PLE at State Farm Arena. Reports suggested that the event was well-received backstage, and the effort of the women's division was lauded. This came after there were concerns about low ticket sales.

Jade Cargill ended up beating Naomi in a No Holds Barred match. But the night ended with the former Glow winning the Women's World Championship after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract during the main event bout between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.

Jade Cargill fell short in her Women's Championship match at SummerSlam

After winning the Queen of the Ring Tournament, Jade Cargill earned a shot at the WWE Women's Championship. She faced off against Tiffany Stratton for the title on Night One of SummerSlam 2025.

Though Cargill was the favorite heading into the contest, it was Stratton who emerged victorious in a rather short bout.

Following this defeat, Jade Cargill confronted Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown, stating that she still has her sights set on the championship and the story will be different the next time they meet in the ring. However, it remains to be seen how Cargill is booked going forward.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit The Babyfaces Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

