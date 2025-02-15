For the last few months, one of WWE's biggest mysteries has been the identity of who attacked Jade Cargill. Now, Nick Aldis has revealed who the attackers are, or at least who he thinks could be the guilty stars.

Ad

Since Jade Cargill was injured and Naomi replaced her as Bianca Belair's partner and the new tag team champion alongside her, there have been rumors about her being responsible for the attack on Cargill. However, there was no proof other than the suspicions. Now, though, Aldis has revealed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as the ones who attacked her, although there's still some doubt.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On SmackDown, after months of investigation, video footage surfaced of the night when Cargill was being loaded into the ambulance. Two stars are seen walking away from the ambulance, as Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan are spotted in the video. The two stars are now the ones alleged to have attacked Jade Cargill, although a video of the actual attack was not shown.

Bianca Belair and Naomi immediately decided to pursue the two Judgment Day stars, while Nick Aldis said he'd also talk to Adam Pearce about it on RAW. Morgan and Rodriguez have yet to respond.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback