Jade Cargill's attacker finally confesses; huge betrayal sees team end and Bianca Belair in tears

The reality of Jade Cargill's attack was finally revealed on WWE SmackDown after Bianca Belair and Naomi confronted each other. The answer is finally out there.

For the first time since seeing Naomi attacked by Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair decided to address what had happened. She said that while she should have been at the top of the world after winning the Elimination Chamber match and heading to WrestleMania, she was finding it difficult to concentrate now that Jade Cargill and Naomi were fighting with each other. Belair broke down in tears, saying she didn't believe that Naomi had attacked Jade Cargill, and called out her tag partner to explain what had happened.

Naomi said that it was not what it looked like. She said she had stepped up when Jade could not compete and helped The EST remain the tag team champion. Belair asked her to stop and asked her if she had attacked Jade.

However, she refused to answer, and Belair had to insist on it. Naomi went on to say that the way she saw Cargill was that she had been piggybacking off Bianca Belair after coming to WWE. Naomi said she had been forced to watch Cargill succeed thanks to Belair while she was pushed to the side. She said she was still proud of them but felt isolated.

Belair threatened to walk out on Naomi if she didn't answer. Naomi finally responded and said she did it for Belair and their team.

Belair broke down in tears as she said she loved Naomi, but now, they were done going forward. They were never going to be friends again. She walked away while Naomi sobbed into the mic. She also called Belair an "ungrateful b***h." After the mystery was unveiled, Cargill came out and attacked Naomi, destroying her.

Naomi and Belair are now done.

