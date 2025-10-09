Jade Cargill’s missed cue caused major SmackDown botch, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Teddy Long recently spoke about the botch during Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax. The incident took place on SmackDown.

Stratton defended her title against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill on the September 26 edition of SmackDown. During the match, Jade got busted open after Nia pushed her into the steel steps. In the final stages, Tiffany had Jax pinned for the three count. However, referee Aja Smith got confused and stopped the count after two. The botch was telecast on live TV.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Long detailed that Aja was probably inexperienced and got nervous. He explained that she possibly knew the planned finish and did not want to call off the match early.

"Well, she probably was new to the business. Her knowing the finish, golly, it's gonna be hard to count somebody out. You know if you do, you've scr*wed up everything. So, like I said, you have to count to three if the person doesn't kick out."

He added that there may have been a planned spot with Jade breaking up the pin. Long felt Cargill might have been concussed with the hard bump she took and couldn't make the save.

"Maybe Jade was supposed to make the save there. We don't know. And like you're saying, she got injured. She was all busted open there. She could have been disoriented too outside. So we don't know," Teddy said.

The stars quickly rectified the issue, and Stratton then hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever on Nia for the win. Jade Cargill was busted open and needed medical attention after the match.

Tiffany will now face Stephanie Vaquer for the Crown Jewel Championship in Perth, Australia.

