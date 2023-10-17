Jade Cargill's presence felt on WWE RAW; confronts top champion

Jade Cargill made her presence felt on the latest episode of WWE RAW, and she confronted a top champion.

Tonight on RAW, Indi Hartwell confronted Becky Lynch. The former asked for the chance to face her for the NXT Women's Championship. Lynch accepted her challenge and said she would speak to Adam Pearce about a match.

Later in the night, Becky Lynch was in Pearce's room. The RAW General Manager told her he would set up an NXT Women's Championship match next week if Shawn Michaels agreed. Xia Li then entered and demanded a match against The Man, to which she agreed. Li then told her she would face her when she was ready.

If that wasn't enough, Jade Cargill walked in and came face to face with Becky Lynch. She appreciated Lynch's title, but The Man asked her to get in line, which seemed to surprise her.

Expand Tweet

Ever since the news broke, Jade has been touted as the biggest signing in recent years. She has even showed up at live events, but it is yet to be revealed when she will make her in-ring debut.

What did you make of this confrontation between Jade Cargill and Becky Lynch? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.