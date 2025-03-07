Jade Cargill's secret message to Liv Morgan reveals her true intentions at Elimination Chamber

Jade Cargill's Elimination Chamber return last weekend is still one of the biggest talking points in WWE at present. It seems that she could have revealed her true intentions before she even stepped into the ring and attacked Naomi.

Liv Morgan pleaded with Cargill as she made her way down the ramp and stepped into the ring, but as she stopped on the floor of the cage, the former Women's Tag Team Champion mouthed to Liv Morgan that she knew it wasn't her.

Jade may have known all along that it wasn't Liv Morgan and even though she had access to social media, she didn't think to tell Bianca Belair that she had decided to align with the woman who had put her on the shelf.

Liv Morgan mentioned that she wasn't the one behind the attack several times, but Naomi and Belair refused to listen. Morgan was spotted on footage that Nick Aldis sourced and she then became the prime suspect along with Raquel Rodriguez.

The issue here is the fact that Cargill knew all along that they were not to blame and shared several messages on social media, but didn't think to clear their names.

Jade Cargill has some questions to answer on WWE SmackDown

Jade Cargill has shared several cryptic messages since her return, but she has yet to respond and reveal why she attacked Naomi. Of course, we now know that she told Liv Morgan that she knew it wasn't her, which can be seen in the video below. But does that mean that Naomi acted alone?

There have been a lot of theories about whether Bianca Belair and Naomi worked together to sideline Jade so that they could become a tag team, but Belair was in the ring at the time, which means someone would have had to do it for her.

