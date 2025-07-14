Jade Cargill says "byeeee" following WWE Evolution win

Jade Cargill picked up the win following a brutal No Holds Barred match against Naomi at WWE Evolution last night, and it appears that she could now be set to take some time away from the company.

Cargill already has her SummerSlam match set after winning the Queen of the Ring Tournament in Saudi Arabia last month, and her most recent social media update leads to the belief that she could take a few weeks away to heal.

"Okay. Byeeee. My body hurts 🙃😂," wrote Cargill.

Cargill said bye to her fans on X and noted that her body hurts, which was expected following the brutality of her Evolution match against Naomi. This could be the perfect time for her to take some time away to rest and heal before she steps into a title picture with Tiffany Stratton heading into SummerSlam.

Naomi's feud with Jade Cargill is now over following WWE Evolution

After almost a year of intense back-and-forth and backstage attacks, it seems that Cargill and Naomi's feud has finally come to an end with The Storm getting her revenge by hitting The Glow with the Jaded through a table to win the No Holds Barred match.

Naomi took her out of action last year and left her bleeding on the bonnet of a car, and now the two women will be on separate brands moving forward, which means that they can finally move on.

Naomi will have her own challengers for the Women's World Championship on RAW, while Jade Cargill now has to move into a story with Tiffany Stratton as she looks to pick up her first singles championship in WWE.

Now that the feud is over, Jade Cargill can take some time to decompress before she needs to once again step up her game in the hopes that she will be the one to finally dethrone Tiffany Stratton at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

