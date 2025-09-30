Jade Cargill seemingly confirms Tiffany Stratton botched WWE title match finish on SmackDown

Jade Cargill came up short in the Triple Threat Women's Championship match on WWE SmackDown last week, but it seems that the botched pinfall at the end of the bout may not have been her fault.Following the show, Jade Cargill took to X/Twitter where she liked a fan's update claiming that Tiffany Stratton was the one at fault for the error.It seems that Cargill should have been kicked off the pin, and that would have then been the end of the match; instead, she was late, and Jax was forced to kick out. This then led to a pin attempt, but the referee claimed that there was a kickout at two when there wasn't.This has led to the female official receiving a significant amount of online abuse over the weekend, with fans believing that she was at fault.Jade Cargill lost her chance to become Women's ChampionIt's unclear why Cargill was given another chance at the Women's Championship, considering she fell short at SummerSlam.That being said, she has not lost the chance to lift the title for a second time, and this time she has picked up a nasty facial injury. The former AEW star was thrown into the steel steps by Nia Jax towards the end of the match when she was busted open, and it was clear that she had suffered a deep laceration.She was able to share the images of the cut, just above her eye, on social media following the show, which could keep her out of the ring for a few weeks.It's unclear where the Women's Championship picture on SmackDown is heading now that Tiffany Stratton has Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer in her sights ahead of Crown Jewel's Champion vs. Champion showdown next weekend.