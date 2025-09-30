  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Jade Cargill seemingly confirms Tiffany Stratton botched WWE title match finish on SmackDown

Jade Cargill seemingly confirms Tiffany Stratton botched WWE title match finish on SmackDown

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 30, 2025 17:33 GMT
We now know who was to blame (image via WWE)
We now know who was to blame (image via WWE.com)

Jade Cargill came up short in the Triple Threat Women's Championship match on WWE SmackDown last week, but it seems that the botched pinfall at the end of the bout may not have been her fault.

Ad

Following the show, Jade Cargill took to X/Twitter where she liked a fan's update claiming that Tiffany Stratton was the one at fault for the error.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It seems that Cargill should have been kicked off the pin, and that would have then been the end of the match; instead, she was late, and Jax was forced to kick out. This then led to a pin attempt, but the referee claimed that there was a kickout at two when there wasn't.

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

This has led to the female official receiving a significant amount of online abuse over the weekend, with fans believing that she was at fault.

Ad

Jade Cargill lost her chance to become Women's Champion

It's unclear why Cargill was given another chance at the Women's Championship, considering she fell short at SummerSlam.

That being said, she has not lost the chance to lift the title for a second time, and this time she has picked up a nasty facial injury. The former AEW star was thrown into the steel steps by Nia Jax towards the end of the match when she was busted open, and it was clear that she had suffered a deep laceration.

Ad

She was able to share the images of the cut, just above her eye, on social media following the show, which could keep her out of the ring for a few weeks.

It's unclear where the Women's Championship picture on SmackDown is heading now that Tiffany Stratton has Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer in her sights ahead of Crown Jewel's Champion vs. Champion showdown next weekend.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications