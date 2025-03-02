Jade Cargill seemingly reveals her attacker after taking her out at Elimination Chamber 2025

Jade Cargill returned after nearly four months. There has been a lot of talk about who her attacker might be, and Cargill took her suspected attacker out before the Women's Elimination Chamber even started.

The Women's Elimination Chamber match was a stacked field this year in 2025, as multiple women competed to earn a shot at the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41, whether against Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY.

As Naomi made her entrance to the ring as the first person to start against Liv Morgan, she was abruptly taken out by none other than the returning Jade Cargill, who had been absent since before Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2024. This seemingly confirms the theory that Naomi was her attacker.

On WWE television, it was presented in a way that pointed to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as the attackers of Jade Cargill. Footage from SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis showed the newly crowned Women's Tag Team Champions exiting the arena as they just so happened to pass the scene of the crime.

Morgan, however, has maintained her innocence in the attack, and it appears she has been proven right, while the long-running fan theory about Naomi was proven right as well.

Bianca Belair was distraught in the aftermath of it all.

