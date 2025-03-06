Jade Cargill sends cryptic 1-word message following WWE return

After more than three months, Jade Cargill returned to action at the Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event in Toronto and viciously attacked Naomi. Less than a week after it happened, The Storm dropped a cryptic message to her followers on social media.

The former AEW star was taken out by an unknown assailant back in November, putting her in the hospital with multiple injuries. There was speculation that it could have been Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, though Bianca Belair and Naomi were also suspected by fans.

Following what happened in Toronto, Cargill hasn't explained her actions against The Glow, who is nursing injuries of her own. Ahead of this Friday's episode of SmackDown in Philadelphia, the former AEW TBS Champion wrote a cryptic one-word message on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Chosen," Cargill tweeted.

It's unclear what Jade Cargill meant by chosen since it could mean a lot of different things depending on the perspective. Cargill might consider herself that "Chosen" one since she's already hyping her character as "One of One." She could have also been "Chosen" by someone to punish those who put her out months ago.

However, one thing is for certain: Cargill is still out for revenge based on the video she uploaded on her social media accounts. It will be interesting to see if she'll be on SmackDown this Friday to finally give clarity on who really attacked her in the parking lot.

Triple H discusses Jade Cargill's current story

Speaking to in the press conference after Elimination Chamber, Triple H explained the "odd" way of telling Jade Cargill's story. He was really happy to see Cargill back and was proud of the way she returned to WWE.

"I know sometimes that seemed like an odd build, an odd storytelling, the way it all went down over time. Sometimes its very difficult to do, its very difficult to tell a story when you don’t know the outcome you have in front of you yet. ... Luckily, she was able to come back when she did, right now, and we were able to get to the place we got to tonight. I thought that was an incredible moment. So happy for her to be able to come back and do that," Triple H said. [H/T: 411 Mania]

Cargill has been with WWE since September 2023 but has not been in a proper singles feud. Heading into WrestleMania 41, it seems like a showdown between her and Naomi is bound to happen.

