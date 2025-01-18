Jade Cargill sends a cryptic message amid her absence due to injury; hypes up her potential return

Jade Cargill sent a cryptic message on social media amid her absence due to injury. The 32-year-old was written off WWE television in November after a backstage attack.

Cargill and Bianca Belair won the Women's Tag Team Championships at the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event, making them two-time champions. The duo was set to compete in the 2024 Women's WarGames match but Cargill's injury forced her to withdraw. She was replaced by Bayley, who teamed up with Belair, IYO SKY, Naomi, and Rhea Ripley.

On X/Twitter, Cargill shared a video hyping up her return. While her return is yet to be confirmed or announced, the reigning Women's Tag Team Champion shouldn't be far off from making her comeback.

Trending

"1 of 1," wrote Cargill.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Check out Cargill's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Dutch Mantell says Jade Cargill's injury angle has lost momentum

Dutch Mantell believes Jade Cargill's injury angle has lost "steam" and the WWE Universe doesn't seem to care about her mystery attacker.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the veteran discussed Cargill's absence from television. He said:

"I think at this time, nobody gives a cr*p who attacked her. I think they said, 'Who did it? Okay, nobody? Let's go.' I don't see them rioting at Titan Towers about who attacked her. Nobody gives a cr*p. It's been five weeks right, or four weeks? Five weeks, nobody cares. I'm a believer in dragging stuff out, but by God, go and do it if you're really gonna do it. Is she hurt?"

Expand Tweet

While Cargill remains injured, Naomi stepped up to team with Bianca Belair. The duo successfully defended the Women's Tag Team Championships against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae several weeks ago on SmackDown.

Cargill could return within the next few weeks, especially with the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event being right around the corner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback