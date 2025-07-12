Jade Cargill sends defiant message ahead of WWE Evolution 2025

It seems Jade Cargill is feeling quite defiant ahead of WWE Evolution this Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia. She is set to face arch-rival Naomi in a No Holds Barred match.

On Friday's episode of SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus faced off in a heated promo segment ahead of their WWE Women's Championship match at Evolution. Naomi interrupted to remind them that she has the Money in the Bank briefcase to use anytime and anywhere.

The Storm of WWE came out and attacked Ms. MITB, sparking a massive brawl between them. Backstage personnel, officials, and security had to intervene, but even they had trouble keeping Cargill and Naomi away from each other.

In an Instagram post on Saturday night, Jade Cargill shared images of her wearing the in-ring attire from Friday's attack. She also shared a defiant message ahead of her match against Naomi.

"Water couldn’t cool what I’m on ⚡️🌪️👑," Cargill wrote.

It will be the second one-on-one match between Cargill and Naomi since their rivalry began after WrestleMania 41.

Jade Cargill opens up about performing at home in Atlanta

Jade Cargill was born and raised in Florida, but she currently lives in Atlanta with her husband, former MLB player Brandon Phillips, and their daughter Bailey.

She opened up about performing in their city in an interview with 11Alive a few days ago.

"My daughter was born here at Emory. My spouse is from Stone Mountain. Everything is everything for me here in Atlanta. ... "We're here to create the footsteps for the next generation. It means the world to me that my daughter can watch and see what's possible." [H/T 11Alive]

Bailey already made her on-screen debut in WWE last year, sitting at ringside during her mother's match against Nia Jax on SmackDown. Jax even talked trash to the young girl, prompting Cargill to viciously attack the Irresistible Force, causing a disqualification and leading to an all-out brawl.

