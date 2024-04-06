Jade Cargill sends eerie message to Damage CTRL ahead of WrestleMania 40

Jade Cargill sent an intimidating message to Damage CTRL on the latest episode of SmackDown ahead of their match at WrestleMania 40.

Jade Cargill shocked the world when she signed with WWE last year. However, since signing with the company, she has only competed in the women's Royal Rumble match. Last week on SmackDown, Cargill officially made her debut on the blue brand. Later on in the night, when Damage CTRL was ambushing Naomi and Bianca Belair, Cargill came to their aid and evened the playing field. Hence a match was made official at WrestleMania 40 where Cargill, Belair, and Naomi will team up to face Damage CTRL.

Tonight on the blue brand, Bianca Belair said that she has had a long history with Damage CTRL and she would've given up if it weren't for Naomi. She also mentioned that she never expected Jade Cargill to come out and help them. Just then, Jade's music played and The Storm came out to the ring.

Jade immediately gave a shoutout to Damage CTRL for giving her the opportunity to compete at WrestleMania. She then warned the faction that they were in the eye of the storm.

Cargill will look to emerge victorious in her first-ever WrestleMania match and continue what has been a truly astonishing pro wrestling journey.

