Jade Cargill sends out an electrifying message post WWE Backlash triumph

WWE SmackDown Superstar Jade Cargill won her first title in the Stamford-based company this past weekend. Cargill recently took to her social media to post after her victory at Backlash 2024.

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill faced The Kabuki Warriors in WWE Backlash 2024 and put out an exhilarating match for the fans. Asuka and Kairi nearly scored victory at times but Cargill and Belair displayed their dominance. Towards the end, Big Jade hit the Jaded to Sane and The EST delivered KOD on Asuka to clinch the victory.

The former TBS Champion took to her Instagram account to share a post with her fans after her first title win at Backlash. Cargill penned an inspiring note as she wrote:

"My own kind of Superhero 👩🏾‍🦳🦹🏾‍♀️💥⚡️"

Jade Cargill gave an honest appreciation for WWE after her recent victory

Current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion gave an exhilarating performance at Backlash 2024 in Lyon, France. Cargill has also contributed in the arena of wrestling from 2020 to 2023 in All Elite Wrestling, and she recently opened up about the support she got from the Stamford-based company.

During the Backlash France post-show press conference, Cargill asserted that people in the company have been supportive of her. She also appreciated of how interesting it is to work with The EST of WWE.

"Everybody backstage is so supportive. They want me to go out here. They want me to excel. They want me to have the exclamation mark after every match. Working with Bianca, she will do nothing but excel. I have to excel. I have to go out there and I have to deliver. That is the standard here. You cannot go out there and just half it."

It will be interesting to see how the company books the WWE Women's tag team division going forward with Bianca Belair and Cargill as their champions.