Jade Cargill sends her first message after qualifying for the Queen of the Ring semi-final on WWE SmackDown

Jade Cargill has qualified for the semi-final of the 2025 Queen of the Ring Tournament. She defeated Michin, Piper Niven, and Nia Jax on this week's WWE SmackDown.

Ad

Since debuting in 2023, Cargill has held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Bianca Belair. She is yet to win a singles title in the company, but that could change at this year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event. However, first, The Storm would have to win the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

On Instagram, Cargill sent a bold message, claiming that this was her first step to winning the Queen of the Ring Tournament and potentially becoming a future champion.

Ad

Trending

"Storm in my stride, gold in my gaze 👑 . First step. ⚡️💪🏾," wrote Cargill.

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

Check out Jade Cargill's post on Instagram:

Ad

The 33-year-old superstar has been feuding with Naomi for the majority of 2025. Their feud began after the latter shoved Jade Cargill onto the hood of a car in late 2024.

Cargill returned at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event and took Naomi out of the match. This cemented the latter's heel turn and led to a match between the two superstars at WrestleMania 41, with Cargill emerging victorious.

Interestingly enough, both Cargill and Naomi are in contention to become champion, as Naomi currently holds the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!