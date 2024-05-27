Jade Cargill sends out a four-word message following WWE King and Queen of the Ring

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill recently sent out a four-word message following her victory alongside Bianca Belair at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

At the PLE, The EST of WWE alongside her teammate, Big Jade retained their Women's Tag Team Championship successfully against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae, despite Belair's knee injury from SmackDown.

Following the victory, Cargill sent out a message where she hinted at how ready they are to face any challenge that comes their way.

"Who goin stop us?! #ANDSTILL #JadeCargill #BiancaBelair #TagTeamChamps #WWE," wrote Cargill.

Check out Cargill's Instagram post below:

Madusa recently heaped praise on WWE Superstar Jade Cargill

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa recently shared her honest thoughts on superstar Jade Cargill as she heaped praise on the star.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling with Bill Apter, Madusa stated how powerful of a character Big Jade is. She further added that she has had a conversation with Cargill, and figured that the latter has a lot of clarity over her thoughts and opinions.

Madusa asserted how Cargill claimed to love the business, and has a sorted family life. The veteran mentioned how Jade is the full package.

"Jade Cargill, first of all, powerful name. Her statuesque is very prominent, different, stands out. And she is a good human being. I have met her, well through conversations, and she seems to be well put together mentally. That being said she loves the business. She has a great family life. Her husband, her kids, and I just, what a woman to have the full package." [2:29 onwards]

Check out Madusa's interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling below:

After their victory against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae, it remains to be seen who comes under the radar of the current Women's Tag Team Champions next.

