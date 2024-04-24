Jade Cargill sends a one-word message to WWE Superstar Jaida Parker, latter responds

Jade Cargill took note of Jaida Parker's latest victory on NXT. On this week's show, the latter defeated Fallon Henley in singles competition.

Parker has been unbeaten recently, securing victories over Brinley Reece, Gigi Dolin, and other notable names. She is currently a member of the Out the Mud, a faction consisting of SCRYPTS, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price.

Following Parker's latest victory, Cargill has congratulated the popular NXT star with a one-word message on Twitter/X.

"Congrats @Jaida_Parkerwwe! #NXTSpringBreakin," wrote Cargill.

The tweet caught Jaida Parker's attention, who responded with a seven-word message.

"Ouuuu thank you thank you miss mam," wrote Parker

Jade Cargill wants to face Rhea Ripley upon her return

Jade Cargill has expressed interest in facing Rhea Ripley once the latter returns to WWE.

The Eradicator recently suffered a shoulder injury and was forced to vacate the Women's World Championship. Becky Lynch won the vacant title on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking with The Babyfaces Podcast, Cargill expressed her interest in facing Ripley and finishing her business with Nia Jax. During the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble, Cargill eliminated Jax from the match.

The former TBS Champion said:

"Rhea Ripley, obviously she’s injured right now, but I know she is going to comeback and hopefully I’m holding that belt when she comes back. One thing I know is how to hold a streak down and how to go out there, dominate, and kick b*tt. That would be a great match as well. Eventually, if things don’t work out, I think we’re doing phenomenal right now, but Bianca. That’s something people have always wanted to see. Us working alongside each other right now in the same right, out there with Naomi, we were all part of different promotions as of last year. It’s a phenomenal thing to see." [H/T: Fightful]

Jade Cargill is currently teaming up with Bianca Belair and looks to be in line for a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, which is held by The Kabuki Warriors.

