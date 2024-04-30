Jade Cargill sends out her reaction after being the number one Draft pick for WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill has taken to her social media handle to send a message after getting drafted on Night Two.

On this week's RAW, which hosted Night Two of the Draft, Big Jade was the number one pick for SmackDown, much like her teammates, Bianca Belair and Naomi. The round one draft also included the Imperium, Damage CTRL, and Kevin Owens, who were drafted to RAW, RAW, and SmackDown, respectively.

Taking to her social media handle, Cargill quoted Canadian rapper and singer Drake's lyrics from the song 'Draft Day' as she boasted about being the blue brand's number one pick on Night Two.

"Sometimes I laugh with God about how ya’ll can’t stop me. First round draft pick NOTHING LESS 😎⚡️ GENERATIONAL OK!!! #SMACKDOWN #WWE," wrote Cargill.

Check out Cargill's Instagram post below:

Nick Aldis shared his opinion on Jade Cargill's overall personality

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis recently opened up about Jade Cargill's overall persona.

While speaking during an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Aldis appreciated Big Jade's aura and mentioned how magnetic the SmackDown superstar is, which contributes to her character in the business.

"She is a force, right? I think one of the things you talk about in wrestling, and I feel like it has become bit of a sort of taboo subject is the look. But to me, sorry I am always going to be of the opinion that the look is tremendously important. And to me nobody has ever really had the look in more of a way than Jade Cargill does right? You hear about the old adage. The airport test. I have been in the airport with Jade Cargill and watched people you know, just head turning... She is very magnetic," claimed Aldis.

Belair, Cargill, and Naomi being drafted on SmackDown together has to be one of the highlights of the show, and it will be quite thrilling to see what plans the company has going forward for the trio.