Jade Cargill sends a three-word message ahead of her highly anticipated WWE debut

Jade Cargill took to Twitter/X to send a message ahead of her highly anticipated in-ring WWE debut.

Cargill signed with WWE in September and made her on-screen debut at the Fastlane premium live event, where she was greeted by Triple H. She also appeared on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Taking to Twitter/X, Cargill uploaded a stunning photo of herself and sent a three-word message.

"Main character vibes," wrote Cargill.

Check out Jade's photo and tweet:

Cargill is a former AEW star and the longest-reigning TBS Champion in the company's history.

During her time in the promotion, she trained with Bryan Danielson and shared the ring with top names, including Kris Statlander, Thunder Rosa, Julia Hart, and others. Her first-ever match also involved Cody Rhodes.

Eric Bischoff believes that Jade Cargill has the potential to become the female Rock

Eric Bischoff recently spoke quite highly of Jade Cargill, who has already made a handful of appearances on WWE television.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff briefly compared Cargill to The Rock, claiming that she has the talent to become the female version of The Great One. However, Bischoff believes that Cargill would have to develop her skills and confidence on the mic alongside her physical performances. He said:

"She could be the female Rock if she has that talent, if she develops that talent in the ring, if she can bring that charisma that we see that she embodies just walking out. If she can develop the skill and confidence to be able to deliver on the mic, in her narrative as well as in her physical performance, off she goes."

WWE is yet to announce Cargill's first-ever match. It also remains to be seen which brand she will be joining.

