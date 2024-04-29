Jade Cargill sends a two-word message to Lola Vice ahead of her major match, latter responds

Jade Cargill sent a message to Lola Vice ahead of her NXT Underground Match against Natalya.

In 2022, Vice signed with WWE after attending a three-day tryout during WrestleMania 38 weekend. After signing with the Stamford-based company, Vice successfully transitioned from the world of mixed martial arts to professional wrestling.

Following the latest edition of NXT TV, Vice took to her Instagram account to send a stern warning to Natalya. The talented wrestler promised to ''break'' the 41-year-old in their upcoming showdown. The post caught Cargill's attention, who sent a two-word message to the 25-year-old.

"That's it!" wrote Cargill.

In 2024, Vice won the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament after defeating Kelani Jordan in the final. The victory assured Vice a shot at the NXT Women's Championship at any time of her choosing.

At NXT Vengeance Day, Vice cashed in her contract during the NXT Women's Championship match between Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez. The match was turned into a Triple Threat but Vice was unsuccessful in walking out as the new NXT Women's Champion.

Bianca Belair addressed her concern regarding Jade Cargill's Draft status

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Bianca Belair was drafted to the blue brand. Her tag team partner, Jade Cargill, is yet to be drafted.

Speaking in a SmackDown exclusive interview, The EST of WWE addressed the possibility of Cargill being drafted to Monday Night RAW, breaking them up on the process.

"There is. That's what’s so exciting, but also nerve-wracking about the draft. There’s so many possibilities. I really do hope that Jade gets drafted to SmackDown because everybody knows how much power that we have. If she doesn’t, it’s gonna be the shortest-lived tag team. We’re gonna into the draft and out of the draft as tag team champions, but we’ll just have to see what happens. I really hope that she gets drafted to SmackDown because everybody knows the power that we have. So let’s just manifest that," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

At Backlash France, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will challenge The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

